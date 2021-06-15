Fashion Square owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Washington Prime Group Inc., which owns part of Charlottesville Fashion Square mall, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The move comes after reports earlier this year that the company was preparing a potential bankruptcy filing after it skipped an interest payment on its debt.

The company owns stakes in 102 properties, but Fashion Square in Albemarle County is one of five properties Washington Prime Group no longer operates, as it’s in receivership.

In a news release, the company said it has secured $100 million in “debtor-in-possession financing” to support day-to-day operations during the Chapter 11 process.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many companies, including Washington Prime Group, making a Chapter 11 filing necessary to reduce the company’s outstanding indebtedness,” the release said.

Washington Prime Group will use Chapter 11 to implement a financial restructuring of its corporate-level debt that will allow it to “strengthen its business and operations going forward,” the release said.