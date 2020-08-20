Fashion Square J.C. Penney's to close

J.C. Penney plans to close two stores in Virginia, including its location in Charlottesville Fashion Square mall.

The historic Plano, Texas-based chain, which filed for bankruptcy protection in May, filed documents with the federal bankruptcy court late Wednesday night seeking to close three more stores.

In addition to the store at Fashion Square, that list includes the store in Regency Mall in Henrico County.

"The Charlottesville store will begin liquidation on Sept. 3 and will close to the public in mid-November, the exact date to be determined," said Kristen Bennett, communications manager for J.C. Penney.

"All store closure decisions are made based on a comprehensive evaluation of the JCPenney retail footprint and a careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for JCPenney," she said.

Closing the three additional Penney stores is the fifth phase of the chain's store closing process.

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, the retailer said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years.

In June, it started closing 154 stores, including one in Danville and one in Staunton.

With the Sears at Fashion Square having already closed, Belk will be the only anchor store at the mall once Penney's leaves.

