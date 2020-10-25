Fashion Square J.C. Penney property is sold

The current draft of the code has the highest intensity of development in the core, which then tapers down to the edge of the area. Uses are less specific than in the current ordinance, and new streets are included in a table that identifies the types of streets expected, but doesn’t show where the locations should be, she said.

Currently, almost half of the land in the area is taken up by parking lots, and Falkenstein said the parking minimums and maximums that are recommended are much less than what's currently required in the zoning ordinance.

“We feel OK about doing this because there's already ample parking area. The biggest issue now is just getting from site to site on foot safely,” she said. “So once that can be done, we feel that parking will not really be an issue in Rio-29.”

County staff will be presenting a draft of the form-based code to the Planning Commission on Nov. 17 and to the Board of Supervisors on Dec.16.

As for JC Penney, Slagle said they don't have any great concerns with the small area plan or form-based code, but that they have not had much discussion with the county yet.

