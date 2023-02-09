The mother of a man accused of a late-October murder on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall offered to house her son at her home in Palmyra while he awaits trial. A Charlottesville judge, however, denied bail on Thursday afternoon for Marcel Darrell Washington.

Washington, 33, faces a second-degree murder charge and a firearms charge for allegedly firing a handgun and killing 31-year-old Davonn Jamar Wilson as Wilson attempted to flee Lucky Blue's restaurant in the early morning hours of Oct. 23. Two bystanders, both women, were struck by Washington's gunfire on the Downtown Mall, according to reports.

"They just happened to be downrange," Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Platania told the court on Thursday as an impassive Washington, dressed in the prison stripes of the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, sat at the defense table.

Platania also noted that Washington – raised locally but bearing a Charlotte, North Carolina, address at the time of the shooting – was arrested in Tennessee.

"He did leave the area," Platania said in his move to oppose a pretrial release for Washington.

Defense attorney Todd Stone alleged that the victim of the shooting was the first to become physically aggressive. Stone said that Wilson cornered his client at Lucky Blue's and delivered "three severe blows to the head." Moreover, Stone claimed that Wilson was seen just a week earlier in a video "going around on social media" shooting a gun at someone.

"I appreciate Mr. Stone's proffers," said Platania.

But Platania said he was troubled by witness and video accounts of the armed Washington chasing and shooting a fleeing man.

"Judge, I'm not trying to try the case," said Stone. "But there's a difference between malice and heat of passion."

Albemarle County court records show that Washington has prior felony convictions for gang recruitment and drug distribution, the latter occurring when he was on probation for the former.

Judge Andrew Sneathern said on Thursday that he typically makes bail decisions on two factors: the likelihood the potential bailee will return to face the charges and the safety of the community.

"With his criminal history, that gives me great concern, and I'm going to decline," said Sneathern.

After the bail denial, Washington signed paperwork waiving his right to a preliminary hearing, a move that allowed Sneathern to certify the case to be heard by a grand jury to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bring indictments.

That hearing will occur behind closed doors on April 17.

"Love you," said Washington's mother Peggy Turner as her son, bound in leg irons, left the courtroom.

Turner declined to discuss the case with The Daily Progress.

Veteran criminal defense lawyer David Heilberg, in court on another matter, told The Daily Progress outside court on Thursday that obtaining a murder conviction requires finding that the killer had a particular state of mind.

"It sounded mitigated enough that it could be heat of passion," opined Heilberg, who previously represented Washington. "It could end up as a lesser offense."