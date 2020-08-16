Daybook: Upcoming local business-related events

Tuesday
Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. Virtual meetup. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Initiative will provide grants between $250 and $15,000 per month in August, September and October to help local businesses navigate a world changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
If approved, the deal would create state's fourth-largest community bank
Three requests to reduce the setback requirements and distance from a dwelling for the sorter/stacker machine will be voted on by supervisors Wednesday.
Commonwealth’s farming program is considered to be among the first of its kind in the senior living industry.
Foods of all Nations also will be running a coffee bar, Navbar, in the building, offering specialty coffees, smoothies, water and grab-and-go food items.
The Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project will provide a new electrical source for the region, increase reliability for customers and support the retirement of aging equipment, according to a news release.
Items for Daybook, Personnel File and Briefcase may be submitted to jrector@dailyprogress.com.
The application process opens Aug. 3 and closes at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 17.
New Hill Development was paid $500,000 for its work on a plan for the Starr Hill neighborhood.
Charlottesville’s Utilities Department is offering a $200 attic insulation rebate.
