Daybook: Upcoming local business-related events

Tuesday
Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. Virtual meetup. Register at cvsbdc.org. (434) 295-8198.
ProTip Tuesday: The Benefits of Fractional Support Services During/Post Covid-19. 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Register at cvsbdc.org. (434) 295-8198.
Thursday
How to Start Your Own Business. 3 to 5 p.m. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org. (434) 295-8198.
Inventory – Identify Revenue, Supply Chain Review. Noon. Hosted by the Virginia Small Business Development Center. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yq9WphmFRLqZ3Ve9kxvL7g.
Sept. 2
First Wednesdays Tech Meetup. 6 p.m. Virtual event. Register at meetup.com/cville-tech. (434) 242-5886.
Sept. 4
Chamber Aging in Place Business Network. 9 to 10 a.m. Virtual meeting. Register at cvillechamber.com/aipbn. (434) 295-3141.
