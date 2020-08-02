Wednesday

Financing Your Business, Part 2: Business Capital Loans. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

First Wednesday Virtual Tech Meetup. 6 p.m. Register in advance at meetup.com/cville-tech.

Aug. 11

Charlottesville Business Innovation Council: For the Founders Virtual Lecture Series. 2 to 4:30 p.m. Session 4: Surviving and Thriving in the Mid-Game. Details and registration at eventbrite.com/e/cbic-for-the-founders-series-tickets-93692032391.

How to Start Your Own Business. 3 to 5 p.m. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Tech on Tap with Takeout. 5 to 7 p.m. Virtual networking event. Details and link at cvilleinnovation.org.

