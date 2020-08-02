Wednesday
Financing Your Business, Part 2: Business Capital Loans. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
First Wednesday Virtual Tech Meetup. 6 p.m. Register in advance at meetup.com/cville-tech.
Aug. 11
Charlottesville Business Innovation Council: For the Founders Virtual Lecture Series. 2 to 4:30 p.m. Session 4: Surviving and Thriving in the Mid-Game. Details and registration at eventbrite.com/e/cbic-for-the-founders-series-tickets-93692032391.
How to Start Your Own Business. 3 to 5 p.m. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Tech on Tap with Takeout. 5 to 7 p.m. Virtual networking event. Details and link at cvilleinnovation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.