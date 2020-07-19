daybook
Tuesday
Chamber 101 Virtual Orientation. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Intended for new and prospective chamber members. Register by emailing annmarie.hohenberger@cvillechamber.com.
Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 9:30 a.m. Virtual meetup. Register at cvilleinnovation.org/ce2. (434) 242-5886.
Marketing Post-COVID: Bringing Customers Back. 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Virtual workshop. Repeat of the first of a four-part series. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Thursday
Marketing Post-COVID: eCommerce and Website Upgrades. 4 to 5 p.m. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
July 28
Chamber Minority Business Alliance. Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual meeting. Register at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkd-yrrzouHdJPQwP3XDHOhGRfiY7S5tDR. (434) 295-3141.
Pro Tip Tuesday: Bringing Employees Back to Work. 8:30 to 10 a.m. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
July 30
Chamber Business Women’s Round Table. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Register at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrdeiurT4qEtyoI5u_YjBAspWSIi85WZaW. (434) 295-3141.
How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Marketing Post-COVID: eCommerce and Website Upgrades. 9 to 9:45 a.m. Virtual workshop. Repeat of the third of a four-part series. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
