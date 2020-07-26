Tuesday

Chamber Minority Business Alliance. Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual meeting. Register at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkd -yrrzouHdJPQwP3XDHOhGRfi Y7S5tDR. (434) 295-3141.

Pro Tip Tuesday: Bringing Employees Back to Work. 8:30 to 10 a.m. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Wednesday

Financing Your Business: Bank and Community Loans. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Virtual workshop presented by Bryan Thomas of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. and Stephen Davis of the Community Investment Collaborative. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Thursday

Chamber Business Women’s Round Table. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Register at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrdeiurT4qEtyoI5u_YjBAsp WSIi85WZaW. (434) 295-3141.

Charlottesville Women in Tech. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Discussion topic: “Unleash Your Thinking Potential.” Register at cvilleinnovation.org.

How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Marketing Post-COVID: eCommerce and Website Upgrades. 9 to 9:45 a.m. Virtual workshop. Repeat of the third of a four-part series. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Aug. 5

First Wednesday Virtual Tech Meetup. 6 p.m. Register in advance at meetup.com/cville-tech.

