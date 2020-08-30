 Skip to main content
Daybook: Upcoming local business-related events
Daybook: Upcoming local business-related events

Wednesday

First Wednesdays Tech Meetup. 6 p.m. Virtual event. Register at meetup.com/cville-tech. (434) 242-5886.

Friday

Chamber Aging in Place Business Network. 9 to 10 a.m. Virtual meeting. Register at cvillechamber.com/aipbn. (434) 295-3141.

Sept. 10

Charlottesville Business Innovation Council Awards Gala. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Virtual event. Register at cvilleinnovation.org/events. (434) 242-5886.

How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org. (434) 295-8198.

Local/State Government Contracting: Generating Leads with eVA. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at cvsbdc.org. (434) 295-8198.

Sept. 11

Charlottesville Business Innovation Council For the Founders Lecture Series. 2 p.m. “Surviving and Thriving in the Mid-Game.” Register at cvilleinnovation.org/events. (434) 242-5886.

