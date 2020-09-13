 Skip to main content
Daybook: Upcoming local business-related events
Daybook: Upcoming local business-related events

Monday

Boost My Biz Online: e-Commerce/Website Development Bootcamp. 11 a.m. to noon. Virtual presentation. Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Tuesday

Chamber 101 Virtual Orientation. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce. Register at cvillechamber.com. (434) 295-3141.

Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. Virtual networking. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Wednesday

Strike a Balance: Reopen with Safety and Efficiency in Mind. Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual event. Charlottesville Better Business Challenge. Register at cvillebizchallenge.org/events.

Charlottesville Society for Human Resource Management Annual Conference. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Virtual event. Register at cvilleshrm.org.

Thursday

Chamber Business Women’s Roundtable. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Kelli Palmer, head of global diversity and inclusion at CFA Institute, will speak. Register at cvillechamber.com/bwrt. (434) 295-3141.

Federal Contracting: Woman-Owned Small Business Certification. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Sept. 22

Chamber Minority Business Alliance. Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual meeting. Dan Moskowitz, of Blue Ridge Bank, will speak. Register at cvillechamber.com/events. (434) 295-3141.

Pro Tip Tuesday: High-Impact Marketing Strategies. 8:30 to 10 a.m. Virtual event. Register at cvillechamber.com/events. (434) 295-3141.

Starting Your Business. 5 to 7 p.m. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Sept. 26

Black Business Expo. Noon to 8 p.m. Includes live Q&A sessions with local businesses, workshops, Business Pitch contest, live music and more. Register at blackbusinessexpo.org.

