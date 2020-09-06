Daybook: Upcoming local business-related events

Thursday
Charlottesville Business Innovation Council Awards Gala. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Virtual event. Register at cvilleinnovation.org/events. (434) 242-5886.
How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org. (434) 295-8198.
Local/State Government Contracting: Generating Leads with eVA. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at cvsbdc.org. (434) 295-8198.
Friday
For the Founders Lecture Series. 2 p.m. “Surviving and Thriving in the Mid-Game.” Charlottesville Business Innovation Council. Register at cvilleinnovation.org/events. (434) 242-5886.
Sept. 14
Boost My Biz Online: e-Commerce/Website Development Bootcamp. 11 a.m. to noon. Virtual presentation. Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Sept. 15
Chamber 101 Virtual Orientation. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce. Register at cvillechamber.com. (434) 295-3141.
Sept. 16
Strike a Balance: Reopen with Safety and Efficiency in Mind. Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual event. Charlottesville Better Business Challenge. Register at cvillebizchallenge.org/events.
Charlottesville Society for Human Resource Management Annual Conference. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Virtual event. Register at cvilleshrm.org.
Sept. 17
Chamber Business Women’s Roundtable. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Kelli Palmer, head of global diversity and inclusion at CFA Institute, speaks. Register at cvillechamber.com/bwrt. (434) 295-3141.
