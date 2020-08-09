Daybook: Upcoming local business-related events

daybook
Tuesday
Charlottesville Business Innovation Council: For the Founders Virtual Lecture Series. 2 to 4:30 p.m. Session 4: Surviving and Thriving in the Mid-Game. Details and registration at eventbrite.com/e/cbic-for-the-founders-series-tickets-93692032391.
How to Start Your Own Business. 3 to 5 p.m. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Tech on Tap with Takeout. 5 to 7 p.m. Virtual networking event. Details and link at cvilleinnovation.org.
Thursday
State and Local Government Contracting: Small, Women- and Minority-Owned Business Certification Webinar. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Aug. 18
Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. Virtual meetup. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
