 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Progress owner to host virtual career fair in October
0 comments

Daily Progress owner to host virtual career fair in October

Only $5 for 5 months

Lee Enterprises, which owns The Daily Progress, will host a virtual job fair next month.

The Anywhere Career Fair, which will feature local, regional and national businesses, will be held from Oct. 14 to Oct. 25.

Businesses have until Oct. 2 to register to participate in the fair and can purchase a variety of packages to promote their business ranging from $325 to $1,400.

For those interested in attending, visit gethired.anywherecareerfair.com to register.

For more information, or to register a business, visit gethired.anywherecareerfair.com or contact Dana Hubbard at (434) 978-7288 or dhubbard@dailyprogress.com.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert