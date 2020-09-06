Daily Progress owner to host virtual career fair in October

Lee Enterprises, which owns The Daily Progress, will host a virtual job fair next month.
The Anywhere Career Fair, which will feature local, regional and national businesses, will be held from Oct. 14 to Oct. 25.
Businesses have until Oct. 2 to register to participate in the fair and can purchase a variety of packages to promote their business ranging from $325 to $1,400.
For those interested in attending, visit gethired.anywherecareerfair.com to register.
For more information, or to register a business, visit gethired.anywherecareerfair.com or contact Dana Hubbard at (434) 978-7288 or dhubbard@dailyprogress.com.
