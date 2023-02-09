The two people accused of attacking a young man on the Corner in Charlottesville in December learned Thursday that they will get a combined preliminary hearing next month.

Additionally, Mariah Shavone Smith, the woman described both as an accomplice to alleged shooter Anthony Marcus Paige and as an attacker in her own right, failed in her request to get bail, to get home to Staunton and to get care for her 4-year-old autistic son.

"She needs to be there and be a mom to her son,” defense attorney Jessica Phillips told the court on Thursday.

Smith's mother took the stand to tell the judge that her daughter suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder and has had difficulty holding a job. Smith's lawyer then tried to explain why Smith has so many troubles.

"She's been through some very significant trauma," Phillips said, "including witnessing the murder of one of her children."

Wide-eyed and focused, the 30-year-old Smith listened intently via a video feed from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, where she is incarcerated.

Prosecutor Nina-Alice Antony related the Commonwealth's version of what took place at an early hour of Dec. 18 near Christian's Pizza on 14th Street. Antony said that a young man named Airrick Salisbury was walking uphill while involved in an argument with another person.

"It's not physical in any nature," Antony stressed.

A car suddenly appeared driven by Paige with Smith in the driver's seat, Antony said.

"What, are you going to start hitting a woman now?" Smith yelled out a vehicle window, alleged Antony, again noting that Salisbury's altercation was verbal and not physical.

"This entire incident was caught in video," said Antony, who added that the victim soon found himself attacked by Paige.

"He tries to step around Paige," said Antony.

Finally, Antony asserted, Salisbury grabbed Paige "in an attempt to stop the assault," an action that sent Paige to the pavement. That's when Paige allegedly shot Salisbury.

"The shot goes off and everyone scatters, but Ms. Smith takes the opportunity to punch Mr. Salisbury while he's on the ground," Antony said. "The commonwealth opposes bond, because this was a particularly violent and vicious attack."

Antony closed her presentation by noting that Smith has two prior assault convictions and was on bond at the time of the incident.

"I would argue that her criminal history is limited," countered Phillips.

While the video is "very clear," Phillips conceded, she said her client may not have known she was in the company of an armed man.

"It's a matter of seconds," said Phillips. "This literally happened in a matter of seconds."

Judge Andrew Sneathern, who had previously declined to issue bail for Paige, declined to issue bail for Smith on Thursday. Instead, he moved their cases, together, to a preliminary hearing set for March 2.

Paige, a 28-year-old Charlottesville resident, faces three felony charges: malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

One person in the courtroom watched with special outrage: the mother of the 24-year-old victim.

"He's not a gangbanger, he's not a drug dealer, he was never a threat to anyone in this world," Jessica Irving told The Daily Progress. "He's a very responsible young man."

She said that her son is a quiet person who has been working hard for seven years at the University of Virginia's Runk Dining Hall and did not know the people accused of attacking him.

"He's never been in any kind of trouble," she said in a text message. "I am damn proud of him."

Irving said that Salisbury played football and basketball and never suffered so much as a paper cut. Now, she said, he's fighting for a normal life after a 12-day coma, a collapsed lung and spleen removal. She said his pancreas is in jeopardy, there are bullet fragments in his spine and it's not clear if he'll ever walk again.

"This was taken from him by people that run around deliberately causing disturbances," she said.