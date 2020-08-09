Commonwealth Senior Living awarded for hydroponic farming program

Charlottesville-based Commonwealth Senior Living has received a 2020 Argentum Best of the Best Award for its hydroponic farming program.

The award recognize innovative programs, products and services that solve a challenge, advance excellence and improve the future of senior living, according to a news release.

Commonwealth’s farming program was conducted in partnership with Charlottesville’s Babylon Microfarms and considered to be among the first of its kind in the senior living industry, according to the release.

“Our team is always seeking new opportunities to improve the lives of our residents and their families,” said Earl Parker, president and COO of Commonwealth Senior Living. “The hydroponic farming program we introduced at several of our communities has been a tremendous success. Residents can now select from over 45 varieties of leafy greens, herbs and microgreens grown in-house, which has resulted in consumption of nutrient-rich greens increasing by 35%.”

Commonwealth launched its Farm to Table dining program in 2015 in partnership with Produce Source Partners and brought locally grown fruits and vegetables to all of its senior communities.

According to the release, in 2016, the Farm to Table program was expanded and introduced seasonal seafood from the Chesapeake Bay.

