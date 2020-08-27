CODE building on Downtown Mall still looking at summer 2021 opening

The CODE building also will feature mall-level common areas, a water feature, an amphitheater and a pedestrian pass-thru from the mall to Water Street.

“The schedule is tracking with no delays, even with all the situations we've been dealing with, with COVID and everything else, and we are still tracking for a summer of 2021 completion date and everything has been running very smoothly,” he said.

Wolf said that while they did not technically pursue WELL Building Standard certification, a health-focused building standard, the building follows many of those principles. He said the pandemic also caused the design team to go back and reflect on what other types of changes they could make while the building was still under construction.

“One of the big ones was that we reintroduced operable windows throughout the building,” he said. “It’s so unusual for an office building like this — all office floors will have operable windows.”

The building also will have touchless entry, and the team is looking at ways to activate the elevators without touching buttons, among other things, Wolf said.