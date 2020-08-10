You are the owner of this article.
City offering $200 attic insulation rebate
Charlottesville’s Utilities Department is offering a $200 attic insulation rebate.

Upgrading attic insulation is a cost effective way to improve energy efficiency and lower heating and cooling bills, according to a press release.

More than 21,000 homes in the city were built before 1970, when the state implemented code requirements for insulation, and may be under-insulated, the release says.

To receive the rebate, customers must be the home or rental property owner, use natural gas as a primary source of home heating, single-family homes only, and the house must have attic insulation of R-30 or less and the ending R-value must be R-38 or greater.

For more information, go to charlottesville.gov/utilities or call (434) 970-3812.

City hall reporter

Nolan Stout is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact him at (434) 978-7274, nstout@dailyprogress.com, or @nstoutDP on Twitter and Facebook.

