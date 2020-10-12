 Skip to main content
City accepting applications for business grants

Charlottesville is accepting applications for its second round of grants to support city businesses.

The city has $825,000 available for the program targeting small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Priority will be given to retail, restaurant, hospitality, tourism and service-related businesses.

A limited amount of grant money will be awarded to non-profit organizations that have a primary focus connected to hospitality, tourism, or supporting economic development.

Funds can be used for operating expenses or changes to business models needed due to the pandemic.

Grants of $5,000 are available for businesses with less than 10 full-time employees. For businesses with 10 to 50 employees, grants of $10,000 are available.

The city will accept applications from 9 a.m. Oct. 19 to 3 p.m. Oct. 23.

The city is holding a webinar to walk through the application process at 1 p.m. Wednesday. To register for the meeting, visit surveymonkey.com/r/sbrg2webinar.

For more information, visit charlottesville.gov/econdev, email ecodev@charlottesville.gov or call (434) 970-3110.

