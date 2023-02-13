The Charlottesville Planning Commission is scheduled to host its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners plan to discuss an entrance corridor planned for the planned 2005 Jefferson Park Avenue multifamily project.

City Council last year voted in favor of the construction of a seven-story, 199-unit building on Jefferson Park Avenue.

After the project was approved, it was announced that it would need a certificate of appropriateness from the Entrance Corridor Review Board, which is also the city’s planning commission.

The planning commission will also influence the corridor’s design.

Commissioners also plan to discuss updates to the city’s zoning ordinances.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the CitySpace Main Conference Room at 100 Fifth St. NE in Charlottesville.

Planning Commission meetings are held in person with limited seating and by Zoom webinar. Instructions for meeting attendance can be found online. The webinar is broadcast on Comcast Channel 10 and on all the city's streaming platforms including: Facebook, Twitter and charlottesville.gov.