The city of Charlottesville is exploring the idea of buying the land and killing a controversial planned development announced last fall that would put 245 apartment units in the Rivanna River flood plain, according to people familiar with the proposal.

A city acquisition would throw a spanner into the works of locally based Seven Development, the developer behind the proposed project.

Already, the city has given one reading to a measure that would authorize spending $3,800 to hire an appraiser to determine the value of the 21-acre property near Free Bridge.

"The city has been asked to consider all options with regards to the property," Deputy City Manager Sam Sanders wrote in an email to The Daily Progress. "Before any further consideration, it is imperative that an appraisal be conducted to set a value for the property."

Council is expected to take its second, enabling, vote to authorize an appraisal next Tuesday. In the meantime, the prospect of riverfront parkland has energized opponents of the apartment development, such as former Planning Commissioner Bill Emory, who floated the idea of a city buyout at the public site-plan meeting in October.

"That is exciting news," Emory said of the planned appraisal.

A photographer, Emory has long extolled the beauty of the Rivanna River and has publicly scolded the city over its treatment.

"Today, other than heroic efforts by one or two individuals in city government, nobody's ever worked to protect the asset for the use by the people of Charlottesville," Emory told The Daily Progress.

"I go to the water every day," said Emory. "The Rivanna River is the most important recreational and educational and historic asset in the city."

Flood plain pains

Emory contends that the city should be pushing the concepts suggested by Washington-based urban design firm Torti Gallas + Partners.

"Charlottesville has a riverfront!" wrote Torti Gallas in its 2000 “Corridor Study.” "Though hidden, inaccessible and underutilized, it is a potential amenity with appeal to countless City and County residents and visitors."

Under the Torti Gallas plan, today's mix of auto stores, a wrecker service and other asphalt-heavy developments would be replaced by Rivanna Place, a pedestrian-scaled, mixed-use development with views of the Rivanna and Free Bridge.

"I think it would super cool," Kimberly Cosner Lilley told The Daily Progress. "I've always said it would be nice to put a nice boardwalk thing near the river and put restaurants there and go all the way up to the Mall."

Lilley's family, following the lead of her late father Grant Cosner, owns several properties fronting High Street, and the family operates such long-running businesses as Charlottesville Wrecker and Cosner Bros. Body Shop.

Stressing that she and her mother intend to keep operating those companies for the foreseeable future, Lilley said she considers herself an opponent of the planned apartment complex because of its position in the flood plain and said she recalls a pair of "to the ceiling floods" in 1969 and 1972.

"I remember shoveling the mud out of the office in a plastic poncho," recalled the now 62-year-old Lilley. "My dad did not prepare, and all the men's tools went floating down the river."

Lilley questioned the wisdom of allowing apartments in a flood plain.

"Putting in 18-foot walls to protect those apartments from flooding is just going to displace the flooding to other areas," said Lilley.

‘Nothing’s stopping them’

Other critics of the apartment complex have taken solace from the fact that although it's considered a "by-right" development because it does not require a special use permit or zoning change, it has failed its first two technical submissions.

Letters with comments from various city staffers sent to the developer on Oct. 26 and Jan. 20 show that the plans fail to meet vehicular access and several other public requirements.

While the lead developer, Bo Carrington of Seven Development, did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress, engineer Justin Shimp, who has been the public face of this proposal, variously known as Riverside Multifamily and 0 East High Street, expressed no major concern about the city's potential purchase.

"Nothing's stopping them from making an offer," Shimp said.

"I'm just the engineer," said Shimp. "I'm doing my job to get the site plan approved."

Another key person seemingly unperturbed by the city's interest was Hunter Wood of United Land Corporation, a company whose land constitutes the bulk of the development.

"We have a contract to the sell the property," said Wood, noting that an official with the Piedmont Environmental Council has made public statements in support of the project.

"I think the idea of people living in the High Street corridor is good," that official, Peter Krebs, told The Daily Progress. "There's a lot to commend having more people living in that part of town. I also submitted about 10 things I didn't like about that project. This one is far from perfect."

Krebs said he could not say whether the city would actually pursue an acquisition of the land.

"I can't speak to what was in the [deputy] city manager's head," said Krebs. "But there are some people in the community who'd like to buy the developer out and use the land as a park."

During a recent debate over the Azalea Springs development in the Fry's Spring neighborhood, Mayor Lloyd Snook rebuffed citizens urging the city to buy that land and turn it into a park. He said that the only fair way to stop a developer from doing what they're legally entitled to do is to buy the property, something he deemed too expensive Azalea Springs.

As far as the riverside land goes, "I would be interested in finding out if it's a desirable option," Snook told The Daily Progress.

Compared to Azalea Springs, the Krebs noted, the Riverside tract's location offers much more public benefit.

"I'd love to see the entire riverfront become parkland," said Krebs.