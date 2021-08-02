Charlottesville-area real estate still a seller's market

Sales in Nelson County remained high in the second quarter, with 85% more homes sold in 2021 compared with the same time last year. Louisa County saw a 27% rise in homes sold, and Fluvanna County had a 22% increase.

While the inventory of active listings is about half the level it was a year ago, more listings are being added to the market, which should provide more options for buyers, the report says. There were some early signs that moderation in the market could be on the horizon, it says, such as a slowdown in pending sales activity in June.

Homes in the region sold quickly compared with last year, the report shows, and were on the market about 29 days on average overall. Days-on-market ranged from an average of 12 in Charlottesville to as long as 50 in Nelson in the second quarter, up from 35 days and 153 days, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020.

Beckham said some of the temporary influences that made homebuying a frenzy in the last year are now lightening up.

“[I’m] knocking on wood that that continues to be the case for the rest of the year, so that when a buyer does find a home, they can go in and it's a little bit more of a fair fight,” he said.

Median sales prices across the region rose 13% over the second quarter of 2020, to $376,000.