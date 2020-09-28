CFA Institute restructuring will eliminate 140 jobs worldwide

Officials are also offering outplacement services and employee education credits to those employees whose jobs are eliminated.

“In recognition of the difficult economic environment around the world, we are providing each affected employee, regardless of their tenure with CFA Institute, full pay and benefits through Aug. 2, 2021, after which employees will receive our standard severance packages,” said Marg Franklin, CEO and president of the CFA Institute.

“While choices like this are always tough, I am heartened that we are able to provide those affected with full pay and benefits well into 2021,” she said. “We deeply value our employees and appreciate the continued support of our community of members, candidates, and societies.”

Franklin said the institute is expecting to create 50 new support positions within the new structure and that those who lost jobs are welcome to apply.

Institute officials said the organization has followed its own advice over the years and that has put the institute in the position to support the employees whose jobs it is eliminating.