The Charlottesville Business Innovation Council is planning to honor area innovators at a {span}virtual gala{/span} Sept. 10.
“This year’s gala (since, sadly, we can’t all be under one roof together) will be a unique and energetic mix, with the same fun entertainment factor you’ve come to expect from the CBIC Awards Gala,” the organization wrote in a recent announcement. “... We can’t share everything just yet, but we’re cooking up something pretty darn cool.”
The organization also recently announced finalists for the awards to be bestowed at the gala:
» Adial Pharmaceuticals, Snowing in Space and Ting are finalists for Business of the Year.
» Educator of the Year finalists are Peter Davis from Charlottesville High School, Erica Knights from Ruckersville Elementary School, Dominique Morse from Murray Community School and Trevor Przyuski from Albemarle High School.
» Finalists for Student Entrepreneur of the Year are Roman Bohuk of MetaCTF, Alexa Guittari of Flexadyne, Saule Kassenqualiyeva of Piaz and Heather Wall of Geospatial Technologies.
» Cynthia Adams, Tom McDougal and Alexander Olesen are finalists for Entrepreneur of the Year, while Lytos, Scanoptix and Welld Health are in the running for Innovator of the Year.
» Startup of the Year contenders are AgroSpheres, CardBoard Live and Relish Inc.
» For Job Creator of the Year, the finalists are Castle Hill Gaming, Commonwealth Computer Research Inc. and WillowTree.
» Charlottesville Computer Science Community, the Cville Renewable Energy Alliance and New Hill Development Corp./Fountain Fund are finalists for Partnership of the Year.
» Antwon Brinson of Culinary Concepts AB, Conscious Capitalist Group Foundation Inc. and New Hill Development Corp./Fountain Fund are in the running for the Social Good Award.
