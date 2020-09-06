Businesses need to reassess plans often — even daily — to survive change, local author says

Zinburger, Bashir’s Taverna and the Applebee’s on U.S. 29 are among many that have followed suit.

Last month, owners of the Crozet Running Shop announced the store would close as of Sept. 30.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, and after much soul searching on the best path forward for our family, we were led to this very tough decision to close the store,” owners John and Michelle Andersen wrote on the store’s Facebook page.

“The hardest part of this decision is leaving the incredible community that we (you and us) have created. There are going to be some tears for sure as we are reminded of all of the incredible people we have met, the relationships we have made, and the outdoor experiences we have had,” they wrote.

Last week, Edgecomb Auto owners announced the local repair shop and car sales company that has been in business since 1979 would shut its doors permanently as of Sept. 30.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share that our family business is closing,” wrote Nikki Edgecomb on her Facebook page. “After 41 years, we just couldn’t quite weather COVID-19. Thanks to all of our loyal customers who have helped sustain us over the years. We’ll truly miss you.”