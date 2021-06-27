Business turnovers unlikely to change Corner's vibe

The diner has been bought by an investment consortium of about two dozen UVa alumni, including former Cavalier and professional basketball star Ralph Sampson.

The late Tom Ferrell, former UVa rector and head of Dominion Energy, and his sons also invested in The White Spot.

The collection of investors is less interested in a big return than keeping a local institution alive and grilling, said Bert Ellis, an entrepreneur, investor and owner of several TV stations who organized the group.

“No one is going to go broke on their investment. I didn’t allow anyone to put the widows and orphans fund in the place,” said Ellis, sitting at The White Spot’s picture window facing University Avenue. “We’re all basically equal partners. I expect us to see a small return on our capital, but no one is putting their money in here as a big venture capital investment.”

Ellis said the investors are all graduates who have fond memories of the diner and the Corner. Several of them worked at The White Spot during their undergraduate years, according to the diner’s website.