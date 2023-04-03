Less than three months after the beleaguered business that owns and operates the Brasserie Saison restaurant said it planned to expand its operations, it has halved its dining room on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

A “Now Leasing” sign hangs on the western side of the property at 107 E. Main St. and a representative for landlord Woodard Properties confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday that it was searching for a new tenant for the space.

Charlottesville-based Champion Hospitality Group, which owns the Franco-Belgian Brasserie Saison, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress on Monday, and the telephone number previously used by owner Hunter Smith appears to have been disconnected.

Champion, which is the parent company of other local establishments including Champion Brewing Company and Latin eatery Passiflora, has come under fire in recent months for not paying vendors or staff.

The entire dining room at Brasserie Saison was temporarily closed in early March. Smith told The Daily Progress at the time that the closure was part of a “reorganization” and not because of claims from current and former employees that the company stood in arrears to both its workers and its vendors.

Smith opened Brasserie Saison in 2017 at 111 E. Main St. In 2020, he also moved in next door at 107 E. Main St., the former Verdigris clothing store, which he planned to use as a superette, or small supermarket, to serve as a casual, strictly takeout spot.

“The time is perfect for the Superette, which will allow customers to get a nice bottle of wine and a sandwich to go, while takeout is the order of the day, and beyond,” Smith told the C-ville Weekly publication at the time.

That vision never came to fruition, and the space has rather established itself as an extended dining room and gathering space for Brasserie Saison customers.

Leasing agents at Woodard Properties say Brasserie Saison will keep the kitchen that was once shared between the two spaces. Plans for the empty superette space will not be announced until the new tenants take over, according to Woodard.

“Because of our privacy policy, I can’t go into any information about the tenants and what their plans are, but right now we’re actively marketing the one half for lease and we don’t know what the next tennants’ plans will be,” Tanashia Washington, director of commercial leasing at Woodard Properties, told The Daily Progress on Monday. We just have been marketing it as available flex retail space.”

Flex space can be loosely defined as any real estate that has some sort of combination of warehouse space as well as office or retail space, Washington said.

Washington said she does not expect the property to be listed on the Woodard Properties website for long, citing inquiries and applications from interested parties she’s already received.

Washington said Woodard is open to leasing the property to anyone who applies.

The property’s future tenants are looking at a 2,000-square-foot space rented for $3,182.70 per month.

In the meantime, Smith and Champion Hospitality Group continue to face claims that vendors and employees have gone unpaid – and worries that the entire operation may fold.

It was as recently as January when Smith, facing accusations that he had not paid vendors, told The Daily Progress he was planning to expand the Brasserie Saison operations on the Downtown Mall.

At the time, Marijean Oldham, then working as a spokeswoman for Champion Hospitality Group, confirmed that the business owed multiple vendors money for work they performed last year.

In early March, after Brasserie Saison temporarily shuttered its entire dining room, allegations were lodged that Smith and Champion had not paid employees as well.

Smith flatly denied those claims.

“There are not employees who have not been paid,” he told The Daily Progress via email.

But current and former employees, including Brasserie Saison’s former executive chef Chris Humphrey, said otherwise.

“All I can really say is that employees and vendors were not being paid on time,” said Humphrey, who cited the lack of payment for his reason to leave Brasserie Saison.

Humphrey has since joined the kitchen at Whiskey Jar, a popular Southern restaurant also on the Downtown Mall.