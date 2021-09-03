Bodo’s Bagels adapts to pandemic, sees success

This flux especially made up for a lack of business at The Corner, which is primarily frequented by University of Virginia students and staff due to its proximity to Grounds. Smith said UVa’s closure last year resulted in fewer patrons, but the financial success of the drive-thrus at the other locations allowed The Corner location to remain open.

However, Smith was later contacted by Charlottesville officials and found out his understanding of the drive-thru use was incorrect.

“At some point, we heard from the city, and we actually never sort of researched this but [the city] had changed things so that the by-right use supposedly went away and was replaced by a special-use permit. And had we continuously been operating the drive-thrus, we [would have been] good … we would have retained our use of by-right use, but we weren't, so unbeknownst to us, we were doing this sort of illicitly at the beginning,” Smith said.

“So then we we figured out how to sort of accommodate the things that were most important to the city, which basically were traffic concerns, as best we could, and they authorized us to continue operating the drive-thrus until all restrictions have been lifted by the city and the state,” he said.