As winter looms, restaurants brace for another hit

The city also is providing technical assistance to help businesses apply for federal and state grants.

Joellen Hirschey, a manager at Sal’s Cafe Italia, said the restaurant is only offering outdoor dining right now and isn’t sure if they’ll offer indoor seating in the winter.

Hirschey said Sal’s has been offering curbside pickup and family-style meals.

“Some people feel comfortable going out but there’s still a lot of people who would want to stay home and stay as safe as possible,” she said. “So it’s nice to be giving them some sense of normalcy while they’re staying safe.”

Sal’s already has loaded up on heaters for outdoor dining.

“We’re definitely doing the best we can,” Hirschey said.

Charlotte Shelton, one of the owners of Vintage Virginia Apples and Albemarle CiderWorks, said they received one grant from the county that went toward payroll and that they are in the process of applying to another. For this winter, she said they’re planning to buy outside space heaters that, if the weather is tolerable, will allow for outdoor seating to continue at proper distances.