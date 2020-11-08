Area restauranteurs fear coming cold months' impact on business

“With COVID, every single day is a new day,” he said. “We really don’t have a grasp on what’s to come tomorrow, so it’s a real challenge for us.”

Some restaurants are having issues finding people to hire. Kelly said he has hired people who had lost jobs or couldn’t get hired in other industries.

“I have engineers. I have law students in their third years. I have nurses,” he said.

Richey said he and other owners thought that once the elevated unemployment ended, people would be “beating down our doors” for jobs.

“That has not been the case,” he said. “I don’t know what this scenario is, but it’s a little scary. Of course, now we’re not going to need them going into winter, but we’re just hoping that when we get out of this, when we come back into the spring, that people will be looking for jobs. We have not been able to find enough staff to fill all of our spaces and we’ve just been doing the best we can. That’s for my whole restaurant group, and that’s what I understand from my colleagues, as well.”

Both Charlottesville and Albemarle County have allocated CARES Act funding for local businesses, and both localities gave preference to industries heavily affected by the pandemic, such as hospitality, restaurants and food services.