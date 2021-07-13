Area grocery industry seeing sales growth during pandemic

According to a news release, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lidl with community leaders will be held between 7 and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at 750 29th Place Court. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Metzger said smaller chain stores such as Lidl and Aldi are opening more new stores throughout the region than are larger chain stores.

“In terms of market impact, it’s kind of a bunch of paper cuts, but they do affect everybody, and they do take share and inhibit the growth of the existing players,” he said.

Wegmans came in third in the area, with about 11.1% of the market and $71.4 million in sales, followed by Food Lion, which has six stores in the area, with 10.2% of the market and $65.6 million in sales.

Accounting for inflation, sales in the area have increased 44.9% since the 2011 report. In the last 10 years, Food Lion and CVS have opened more stores, Giant has closed one store, Wegmans, Trader Joe’s and Costco have opened and The Fresh Market has opened and then later closed.