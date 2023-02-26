Charlottesville’s Minority Business Program is accepting applications for its Go Start-Up entrepreneur training program.

The program is an entry-level program for entrepreneurs who want to start their own businesses, according to its website. Participants will have the opportunity to test a business concept through hands-on project development and management skills in a low-risk environment.

“Participants in the program should be willing to learn new and challenging concepts that come with starting a business in a fast-paced environment,” the website says.

The program will offer classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 11 through 20.

Class topics are scheduled to include business licensing, product development, start-up cost estimates, marketing strategy, product and service evaluation, and more. Homework will be required outside of class hours, the website warns.

Applicants must be residents of Charlottesville or Albemarle County, have a valid driver’s license, not have a local business license and meet Department of Housing and Urban Development income thresholds. They must also be willing to participate fully in the program and attend two weeks of Go Start-Up business training.

The Charlottesville Minority Business Program was implemented in 2018 with the collaboration of the city’s Division of Procurement and Risk Management’s minority business program coordinator and the Office of Economic Development’s minority business development manager. It offers its services to small women- and minority-owned businesses in Charlottesville.

The deadline for applications for the Go Start-Up program is March 13.