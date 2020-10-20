Apparel firm moves operations to Fluvanna County

“The work is highly technical so I don’t want to hire too many people at once and not be able to devote the time needed to get everyone trained,” he said in an interview with The Daily Progress. “That said, the people we’ve already hired have learned quickly and are an asset to the company.”

Summers said the move had been planned for around a year but was put on hold for a few months due to the pandemic. Though he expects to downsize the New Jersey operation, Summers said Silk City has actually grown during the pandemic thanks in large part to consistent orders from Target and Walmart, its two biggest clients.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fluvanna County and the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development to secure the project for Virginia, competing with New Jersey. Silk City will still operate an additional facility located in New Jersey, per the release

Northam approved a $70,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fluvanna County with the project. This is the first such grant awarded to Fluvanna County. Funding and services to support Silk City Printing employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, per the release.