Amazon to open 'last-mile delivery' facility in Louisa County

An Amazon facility is coming to the Ferncliff Business Park in Louisa County.

According to a news release, the location will “facilitate last-mile delivery services in the region.”

“Responsible, carefully planned economic growth is a recipe for success,” Supervisor Fitzgerald Barnes said in the release. “This kind of progress creates revenue that can help keep our taxes low while supporting critical efforts such as emergency services and the fiber deployment project.”

Last-mile delivery, also known as last-mile logistics, is the transportation of goods from a distribution hub to the final delivery destination.

Amazon did not respond to questions about how many employees will be hired at the Louisa site and when it will be operational.

Bob Babyok, chairman of Louisa's Board of Supervisors, said in the release that 60% of the county's workforce commutes out of the county to work.

“Amazon’s decision to locate here leads to more jobs for our citizens,” he said. “That has an economic impact of its own and it also means more time with family.”