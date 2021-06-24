Amazon to open 'last-mile delivery' facility in Louisa County

An Amazon facility is coming to the Ferncliff Business Park in Louisa County.
According to a news release, the location will “facilitate last-mile delivery services in the region.”
“Responsible, carefully planned economic growth is a recipe for success,” Supervisor Fitzgerald Barnes said in the release. “This kind of progress creates revenue that can help keep our taxes low while supporting critical efforts such as emergency services and the fiber deployment project.”
Last-mile delivery, also known as last-mile logistics, is the transportation of goods from a distribution hub to the final delivery destination.
Amazon did not respond to questions about how many employees will be hired at the Louisa site and when it will be operational.
Bob Babyok, chairman of Louisa's Board of Supervisors, said in the release that 60% of the county's workforce commutes out of the county to work.
“Amazon’s decision to locate here leads to more jobs for our citizens,” he said. “That has an economic impact of its own and it also means more time with family.”
Amazon will utilize an existing facility that was constructed through a public-private partnership, according to the release. Gaining access to the site was described in the release as being “critical” to meeting the “company’s rapid deployment timeline.”
“We’re open for business and I welcome Amazon to Louisa,” Andy Wade, the county's director of economic development, said in the release. “The company’s requirements and the project timeline underscore the ongoing need for available building inventory, supporting infrastructure, and shovel-ready sites in Virginia, and the Ferncliff Business Park had what Amazon needed.”
Earlier this year, the state announced that Amazon plans to build a massive distribution center near the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County that will use robotic technology to help pick and sort customer orders.
Amazon also operates a fulfillment and last-mile delivery center in South Richmond. The company operates 10 fulfillment and sorting centers in Virginia and three Prime Now hub distribution centers in the state — one each in Richmond, Springfield and Virginia Beach.