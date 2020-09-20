Aldi grocery store could be headed to Albemarle Square

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Aldi could be coming to Albemarle Square shopping center.

An application has been submitted to Albemarle County’s Architectural Review Board for the German discount grocery store to fill the vacant space of the former Fresh Market in the shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Rio Road.

If this Aldi comes to fruition, it will join Lidl, another German grocery store chain, in intentions on locating along U.S. 29 near the county’s population center in the near future.

Representatives from Aldi and Dumbarton properties, which manages the shopping center, could not be reached for comment Sunday.

According to a July news release, Aldi plans to open more than 70 new stores by the end of the year. In Virginia, there are currently stores in Waynesboro, Staunton, Harrisonburg, Culpeper and Short Pump.