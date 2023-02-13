The Albemarle County Planning Commission plans to hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Planning commissioners intend to discuss the rezoning of roughly 3.6 acres at 1906 Avon St. Extended just north of Avon Park to allow for the development of a mix of up to 38 multifamily and single-family attached dwellings that have been proposed there. The proposed development has a density of 11 units per acre, according to county documents.

The commission is also expected to discuss Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards’ proposal to expand the historic Crossroads Tavern adjacent to the winery’s operations in North Garden. Pippin Hill acquired the property and began discussing additions last year. The winery has requested a special use permit in order to add a dozen more units to the circa-1820 structure, which houses seven units today. Pippin Hill has said the additions will be made in a style consistent with the building’s original architecture.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lane Auditorium at the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.

Those who wish to participate can do so in person, online or via telephone at (312) 625-6799.

Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance for public comment on specific agenda items. Those interested in speaking can email the clerk of planning commission and boards at cshaffer2@albemarle.org.