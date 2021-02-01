Albemarle County-based pharmaceutical company to expand, add 20 jobs

Following a successful year, Albemarle County-based Afton Scientific is planning to add 20 jobs and expand its facility.

The FDA-regulated pharmaceutical contract manufacturing company is planning to invest $500,000 to expand its operations at 2020 Avon Court, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office. That includes adding 8,000 square feet to the facility, which will accommodate the company’s recent and projected growth.

According to the release, Afton Scientific’s business grew about 50% last year, and similar growth is expected this year.

The company makes small-batch sterile injectable drugs for clinical trials and commercial distribution. Its customers include multinational pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechs worldwide.

“Albemarle County is proud to continue to be the home of Afton Scientific and to support its expansion in our community, particularly now, as its products and services are used by pharmaceutical companies and scientific researchers to develop treatments and vaccines,” Ned Gallaway, chairman of the Albemarle's Board of Supervisors, said in the release. “Afton Scientific provides high-quality career employment opportunities and supports our broader biotech ecosystem.”