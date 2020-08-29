54 businesses receive pandemic-related grants of $10K to $50K from Albemarle County

From wineries to senior living facilities to manicurists, more than 50 area businesses will receive a share of $1.25 million in grants from Albemarle County. The grants are designed to help them recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 75 businesses applied for the “Lift” grants through the Community Investment Collaborative, county officials said. Information released by the county shows 54 businesses were approved for grants of $50,000, $20,000 or $10,000. An estimated $1.2 million will be distributed.

Officials said in an announcement that applications were judged “based on qualitative and quantitative data using a scoring matrix with a focus on women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses and the hospitality and tourism, retail, arts, and entertainment industries.”

Applicants, officials said, were required to provide proof of negative COVID-related impacts.

The grants will be covered by money received by Albemarle County through the federal CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.