54 Albemarle County businesses receive pandemic-related grants of $10K to $50K

From wineries to senior living facilities to manicurists, more than 50 Albemarle County businesses will receive a share of $1.25 million in grants, designed to help them recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 75 businesses applied for the "Lift" grants through the Community Investment Collaborative, county officials said. Information released by the county shows 54 businesses were approved for grants of $50,000, $20,000 or $10,000. An estimated $1.2 million will be distributed.
Officials said in an announcement that applications were judged “based on qualitative and quantitative data using a scoring matrix with a focus on women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses and the hospitality and tourism, retail, arts, and entertainment industries.”
Applicants, officials said, were required to provide proof of negative COVID-related impacts.
The grants will be covered by money received by Albemarle County through the federal CARES Act's Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Receiving $50,000 grants are: Keswick Winery; King Family Vineyards; Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyard; Foundations Child Development Center; Grand Classroom; Commonwealth Senior Living at Charlottesville; Fardowners Restaurant; Harvest Moon Catering; Savvy Rest; Grit Coffee; Snowing in Space; Tavern on the James; and RoseWood Village Assisted Living - Greenbrier and Hollymead.
Receiving $20,000 grants are: Jefferson Vineyards; Potter's Craft; Mincer's; Al Carbon; Duner's Restaurant; Sticks Kebab Shop; Martin's Grill; Stinson Vineyards; Croby's Urban Viddles; Michael's Diner and Restaurant; and Vinny's Italian Grill and Pizzeria.
Receiving $10,000 grants are: Ivy Life and Style Media; Montfair Resort Farm; Albemarle CiderWorks; Triple C Camp; Dive Connections; Lime Leaf; The Brick Oven; Bellair Farm; Cakes by Rachel; Wisdom Oak Winery; BALANCE Scottsville; Crozet Artisan Depot; Farmstead Ferments; Oriental Express; Carmello's Restaurant & Wine Bar; Pro Re Nata Brewing; Sunshine Laundromat; L'etoile Catering; Wee Care Day Care; Bodies by Design; La Vie Nails & Spas; PT Plus; Beauty Nails Spa; Generations Montessori School of Charlottesville; Kyoto; Albemarle Family Foot & Ankle; Burnley Vineyards; Christopher B Stewart; Mochiko; Novo Vista; Tourterelle Floral Design; and VA Nail.
