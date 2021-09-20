 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local BMW dealership is bought by VW-Porsche-Audi-Mazda dealer
0 comments

Local BMW dealership is bought by VW-Porsche-Audi-Mazda dealer

  • 0

Flow Automotive Companies, a North Carolina-based company, is adding Charlottesville’s BMW dealership to its band of brands it sells locally.

Flow, which currently sells Audi, Mazda, Porsche, and Volkswagen vehicles at dealerships on U.S. 250 on Pantops, has purchased BMW of Charlottesville from Asbury Automotive Group.

The BMW dealership is close by the other Flow brands on Richmond Road.

Flow Automotive Companies is headquartered in Winston Salem, North Carolina. It currently operates 44 dealerships, representing 21 manufacturers across North Carolina and Virginia.

The sale was effective Sept. 13. — Staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert