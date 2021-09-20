Local BMW dealership is bought by VW-Porsche-Audi-Mazda dealer

Flow Automotive Companies, a North Carolina-based company, is adding Charlottesville’s BMW dealership to its band of brands it sells locally.
Flow, which currently sells Audi, Mazda, Porsche, and Volkswagen vehicles at dealerships on U.S. 250 on Pantops, has purchased BMW of Charlottesville from Asbury Automotive Group.
The BMW dealership is close by the other Flow brands on Richmond Road.
Flow Automotive Companies is headquartered in Winston Salem, North Carolina. It currently operates 44 dealerships, representing 21 manufacturers across North Carolina and Virginia.
The sale was effective Sept. 13. — Staff reports