A company tied to business mogul Dany Garcia has acquired a 120-year-old estate in Orange County adjacent to the residence of Garcia’s ex-husband and current business partner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Garcia, a businesswoman, movie producer and professional bodybuilder, has acquired the Tivoli estate in Somerset, multiple sources close to the matter told The Daily Progress on Friday.

The 181-acre property is home to a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 8,000-square-foot Colonial Revival house; 16-stall horse stable; formal gardens; swimming pool; and multiple paddocks and fields.

The office of Garcia’s talent agent Lee White of William Morris Endeavor Entertainment told The Daily Progress on Friday it had no comment on the sale.

The property was purchased by an entity listed as SCOOBUCKS LLC on July 15 of last year for $12 million.

That LLC shares the same Beverly Hills address as Garcia’s ready-to-wear fashion brand GSTQ, the Seven Bucks movie production company she runs with Johnson as well as Grant, Tani, Barash & Altman, a business management firm that has worked with Garcia and Johnson on a number of projects, including the pair’s 2020 acquisition of the XFL professional football league.

Grant, Tani, Barash & Altman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress on Friday.

Tivoli’s seller was champion rider William S. Coleman Jr., who previously operated the Will Coleman Equestrian facilities at the estate.

Coleman, who also operates equestrian facilities in Ocala, Florida, has removed his Virginia operation from his website since the sale, according to internet archives.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress on Friday.

Tivoli sits immediately adjacent to Johnson’s residence, which he also operates as a working horse farm.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor has lived in the area for some time, announcing on Twitter on Feb. 6, 2019, that “the great state of Virginia has quietly become my home for years now.”

He has shared photos from the property on various social media accounts, including shots of himself posing with his horses and fish from his pond.

Several news outlets on Friday erroneously reported that it was Johnson who had purchased Tivoli – all based on a Realtor.com story published on Thursday.

Johnson’s team told The Daily Progress that the initial reporting was not true and that it was working to have those stories taken down.

Garcia and Johnson were married in 1997 and divorced in 2008. They had one daughter together: Simone.

Both Garcia and Johnson have since married other spouses.

Johnson married singer and music producer Lauren Hashian in 2019. They have two daughters together: Jasmine and Tiana.

Garcia’s husband Dave Rienzi, whom she married in 2014, is also a professional bodybuilder and is the co-founder of Zoa Energy drinks.

Tivoli is a prize among the historic estates of Central Virginia. Constructed in 1903 on one of the highest points in Somerset, it was originally the summer residence of a Mr. and Mrs. John T. Anderson of Richmond, according to the National Park Service.

The National Register of Historic Places registration form for the Madison-Barbour Rural Historic District suggests the Colonial Revival house was likely designed by famed New York architect Stanford White – though “this attribution is current being investigated.”

Regardless of White’s involvement, “Tivoli is the grandest of the district’s early twentieth-century houses, epitomizing the taste of the monied urban families who were then buying up farms in Orange and surrounding counties,” according to the National Park Service forms.