Great Outdoor Provisions will expand into Barracks Road's former CVS space

Great Outdoor Provision Company, an outdoor adventure clothing, equipment and provisions retailer, will more than double its presence in the Barracks Road Shopping Center, taking over space formerly held by CVS Pharmacy and smaller vacant storefronts.
Store officials and officials from Federal Realty Investments, which owns and leases the center, say the store will expand from its current 9,641-square-foot to more than 20,000 square feet near the Kroger grocery.
The expanded store is expected to open next summer.
“Since our opening [in Barracks Road Shopping Center] in 2014, the community has made us feel right at home,” said Tim Glover, manager at the Barracks Road stores. “We are excited to grow here at Barracks Road and look forward to opening this one-of-a-kind outdoor inspired shopping experience in an area that offers so many great natural resources.”
The expanded location will be the largest of the independent retailer’s nine locations. The space will allow for demonstrations and expanded areas for outdoor clothing and equipment including paddle sports and cycling products.
“We’re coming up on our 50th company anniversary in 2022, and I can think of no better way for our team to celebrate that significant milestone than with this new flagship location in Charlottesville,” said Chuck Millsaps, company president.
Officials with Federal Realty said they feel much the same.
“We are thrilled to continue a long-standing partnership with Great Outdoor Provision Co. and honored Barracks Road was selected as the location for their new flagship store,” said Deirdre Johnson, Vice President of Asset Management for Federal.
Great Outdoor Provision was founded in 1972. The independent retailer currently has seven locations in North Carolina and one in Virginia Beach. The company offers clothing and equipment for hiking, backpacking, paddling, adventure travel and climbing.
It also makes a point to donate a portion of annual profits to support environmental efforts, including the Rivanna Conservation Alliance, Piedmont Environmental Council and Habitat for Humanity. It also supports youth and goodwill organizations in the communities in which it has stores.
Federal Realty Investment has several properties in Virginia, including 29th Place in Charlottesville. It also owns and manages properties in 11 other states and in Washington, D.C..
