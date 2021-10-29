Great Outdoor Provisions will expand into Barracks Road's former CVS space

Great Outdoor Provision Company, an outdoor adventure clothing, equipment and provisions retailer, will more than double its presence in the Barracks Road Shopping Center, taking over space formerly held by CVS Pharmacy and smaller vacant storefronts.

Store officials and officials from Federal Realty Investments, which owns and leases the center, say the store will expand from its current 9,641-square-foot to more than 20,000 square feet near the Kroger grocery.

The expanded store is expected to open next summer.

“Since our opening [in Barracks Road Shopping Center] in 2014, the community has made us feel right at home,” said Tim Glover, manager at the Barracks Road stores. “We are excited to grow here at Barracks Road and look forward to opening this one-of-a-kind outdoor inspired shopping experience in an area that offers so many great natural resources.”

The expanded location will be the largest of the independent retailer’s nine locations. The space will allow for demonstrations and expanded areas for outdoor clothing and equipment including paddle sports and cycling products.