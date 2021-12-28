Former Fifth Street Hardee's property sells for $3.5 million

The former Hardee’s fast food restaurant on Fifth Street Southwest will become a Wawa gas station and convenience store, selling the company's signature hoagie sandwiches and allowing people to use ATMs without a fee. The Hardees' building and 1.15 acres it sits upon have been sold for $3.5 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which negotiated the sale on behalf of the buyer.

The site has been purchased by Riverbend Development from Boddie-Noell Enterprises, Inc., which owned all of the area’s now closed Hardee’s restaurants. Riverbend, the developers of Brookhill subdivision in Albemarle County and other local properties, will reportedly develop the site as the area’s third Wawa gas station and convenience store/restaurant.

The main building is proposed to be about 5,300 square feet, and the site will also have a slate of gas pumps covered by a large canopy.

Wawa currently has an outlet on U.S. 250 on Pantops Mountain and another off of U.S. 29 near Proffit Road, near the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. Another Wawa has been proposed near U.S. 29 at Greenbrier Drive.