Final tax return, payment deadline looms large

“If the taxpayer has a balance due with the return and is unable to make full payment at this time, it is important to still file by Oct. 15, with or without payment,” said Busofsky. “The Tax authorities will bill you with interest and penalty for any monies owed. Do not withhold filing because you cannot make full payment now. The penalties are substantially greater for not filing by Oct 15.”

According to the IRS, if returns that were continued to Oct. 15 are not filed by the date, taxpayers could face a penalty of 5% of the tax owed for each month that the filing is late, up to a maximum of 25% of the tax owed.

If returns were filed but taxes were not paid, the taxpayer faces .5% of taxes owed for each month the taxes were not paid.

Reports from taxpayers across the country that tax payments made by check through the mail have not been credited are credible, the IRS admits. Officials noted that their offices were also temporarily closed due to COVID, creating a backlog.

Tax officials recommend not canceling payment on a check to the agency just because it has yet to be cashed.

“If a taxpayer mailed a check, either with or without a tax return, it may still be unopened in the backlog of mail the IRS is processing due to COVID-19,” officials wrote on the agency’s website. “Any payments will be posted as the date we received them rather than the date the agency processed them.”

Bryan McKenzie is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact him at (434) 978-7271, bmckenzie@dailyprogress.com or @BK_McKenzie on Twitter.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.