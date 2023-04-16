Summer is around the corner, which means folks will soon be flocking to Albemarle County’s lakeside beaches en masse to cool down.

It also means Albemarle County is in need of lifeguards to look after those beaches for the season.

The county’s Parks and Recreation department is looking for qualified lifeguards, beach managers, summer recreation leaders, seasonal ground workers and more, according to a county statement.

“We need your help guarding our swimming lakes and at Chris Greene, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lake Parks,” the statement reads.

Positions start at $16 an hour for lifeguards and $18 an hour for head lifeguards. Those hired will have the opportunity to work 40-hour weeks from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Those interested do not have to be certified to apply; lifeguard certification reimbursement is available, according to the county.

An employment bonus of $500 is also available to interested applicants.

Applicants can apply online.