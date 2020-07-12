Tuesday
Charlottesville Business Innovation Council Tech on Tap. 5 to 7 p.m. Virtual networking. Register at cvilleinnovation.org/techontap. (434) 242-5886.
Government Contracting: Part 4 – Navigating SAM and the DSBS. 10 a.m. to noon. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Marketing Post-COVID: Using Social Media to Tell Your Story. 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Virtual workshop. Last of a four-part series. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Wednesday
Charlottesville Women in Tech. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Kathryn Fish presents “Diversity in Thought — The Whole Brain Thinking Model.” Register at eventbrite.com/e/diversity-in-thought-the-whole-brain-thinking-model-tickets-110212069266.
Exposed: The Inequities Revealed by COVID-19 and the Path to More Just Small Cities. 4 to 5 p.m. A series of virtual events held each Wednesday through Aug. 23. Details and registration at tomtomfoundation.org/united-way.
Thursday
Early Lessons from the Road to Recovery. 5 to 6 p.m. Virtual meeting. A conversation about how Charlottesville-area business leaders are finding hope and persevering in the face of current economic challenges. Register at eventbrite.com/e/early-lessons-from-the-road-to-recovery-tickets-111863833738.
How to Start Your Own Business. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Virtual workshop. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
July 21
Chamber 101 Virtual Orientation. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Intended for new and prospective chamber members. Register by emailing annmarie.hohenberger @cvillechamber.com.
Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 9:30 a.m. Virtual meetup. Register at cvilleinnovation.org/ce2. (434) 242-5886.
Marketing Post-COVID: Bringing Customers Back. 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Virtual workshop. Repeat of the first of a four-part series. Register at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
