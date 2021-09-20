Collaborative receives award for promoting minority businesses

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Minority Business Alliance has named the Community Investment Collaborative as the 2021 winner of the John F. Bell Sr. Vanguard Award.
Community Investment Collaborative works to build up small business, which helps strengthen the community. The organization assists budding entrepreneurs with education, mentoring, financing and networking.
The award is named in honor of John F. Bell Sr., who established successful businesses during the Jim Crow era when society at-large was neither welcoming nor supportive of Black-owned businesses.
Past award recipients include William Jones III, Hollie Lee, Eugene and Lorraine Williams, Forward Adelante Business Alliance, and Kaye Monroe.
The award is given to a person or organization that business and personal integrity; makes significant contributions in business diversity; is civically engaged; and helps develop minority entrepreneurs and business leaders. — Staff reportsf