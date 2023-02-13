The Firefly restaurant and game room in Charlottesville’s Woolen Mills neighborhood is for sale, but owner Melissa Meece says she doesn’t intend to let the lights go out.

“It’s for sale as a turnkey business,” Meece told The Daily Progress. “It’s not closing down. My intention is to sell it to someone who wants to keep it as Firefly.”

Part of that intention is built into Meece’s cost. The Firefly business – a combination bar, restaurant, arcade and pool hall – on the corner of East Market Street and Meade Avenue is listed for $195,000.

That’s 178% less than the price of the property that houses it, which is valued at $3.36 million according to the city’s 2023 assessment.

“It’s over 4,000 square feet when it comes to dining space plus kitchen plus storage,” said Meece, who's run the restaurant for eight years. “Honestly, we have a very large back storage room that really could be an entire catering kitchen or something else operated out of there.”

Meece said her decision to sell Firefly is not because of dwindling foot traffic, bad business or pandemic lockdowns.

Firefly was never her dream, she said.

It was Mark Weber’s.

When Weber first began to draft the plans that would become Firefly in the early summer of 2014, Meece and Weber were dating, she said.

Weber told The Daily Progress in 2014 he had always wanted to own a bar. He dreamed of a local hangout serving craft beer and locally sourced comfort foods, stocked with pinball machines and pool tables – all of his favorite things in one place.

Like most dreams, though, Weber treated his plans as a far-off fantasy, something for the bucket list.

“I knew that every town needs a bar like this, but it never occurred to me that I could open it up,” Weber said in 2014.

Then he was diagnosed with cancer.

On May 29, 2014, after being sick for weeks, Weber was told at the University of Virginia Medical Center that he had a rare Stage 3 germ cell tumor in his chest. And it was “pretty advanced,” Weber said.

“After the cancer, I realized, now is the time – I can make it happen.”

And he did.

Meece said she found out that the former Wooly Mammoth restaurant and performance venue at Meade and East Market was available. Two days later, Weber, who had just sold his house, moved in.

Firefly opened in late November of 2014.

Two months later, Weber died at the Hospice House of Charlottesville.

Meece inherited the business and Weber’s vision.

She had no restaurant industry experience at the time. Meece’s interests and passions were invested in her own business: the ReThreads consignment shop in McIntire Plaza that she opened in 2013.

There were times, she said, when she didn’t know if she would keep Weber’s business or vision alive.

“I actually listed it for sale the second year it was open,” Meece said. “But we let the listing expire.”

Meece said in the third year of operations, she had a change of heart.

“The next few years, I really threw everything I had into it and dedicated myself to doing the best we could for the community, the staff, everyone,” she said.

Meece, who’s married now, said her husband had some restaurant experience and he’s helped her captain the enterprise.

“And you know, I think Mark would be really proud of what we’ve done,” Meece said.

She said she is dedicated to preserving the business, the name, the 20-person staff and the locals who have supported Firefly through personal hard times and a pandemic that hit the restaurant and retail industry especially hard.

“I will definitely be having a conversation with the buyer to understand their intentions,” she said. “We have no intention of going anywhere, no intention of changing the vibe of Firefly. We’re dedicated to keeping that alive.”

And there’s good business sense in that, according to Stu Rifkin of Rifkin Associates, the firm hired to broker the Firefly business.

“We’d love for it to stay Firefly. There’s all this value for it to remain Firefly,” Rifkin told The Daily Progress. “There’s that good will that will come with the name Firefly.”

He said there’s no way of guaranteeing that a new owner won’t change Firefly. It’ll be their property, after all.

“As a realtor, I’m really just marketing the right to do business in that location. As a business broker, I don’t care,” Rifkin said. “But we market it as Firefly. We show all the reasons to keep it Firefly.”

And Meece said she believes there’s enough community support to keep Firefly in operation under the same name at the same location with the same staff offering the same arcade ambience that Weber first dreamed up more than eight years ago.

“I love what we created with Firefly, I love that we kept his vision going,” Meece said. “It’s time for someone else to take over who loves the restaurant industry.”