Charlottesville Black Business Expo reflects growth, diversity

  • 0

Visitors can see how local Black-owned businesses are thriving when this year's Charlottesville Black Business Expo brings a record number of booths and a busy day of events to IX Art Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

A record 42 vendors will be on hand all day. "That's the most we've ever had," director and founder Ty Cooper said of the sixth annual event, which is co-presented by WTJU 91.1 FM. "It's most robust this year."

There will be DJ sets and entertainment from 10 a.m. to noon. Starting at noon, there will be three hour-long panel discussions.

The Business Pitch Contest gets started at 3 p.m., giving local contestants a chance to pursue their dreams on a larger scale — and a $1,500 prize to help make it happen — by presenting the perfect 3-minute pitch. Fans of the "Shark Tank" television show can get a more realistic glimpse of what it takes to get a business off the ground.

"People are always intrigued," Cooper said.

Live performances resume at 4 p.m. with Richelle Claiborne and 5 p.m. with Ebony Groove.

The Expo offers visitors a chance to learn about the wide reach and diversity of Black-owned businesses in the Charlottesville community. Fields represented include insurance, tax preparation, real estate, publishing, media, fashion, and health and beauty products.

"We have Black businesses in many different industries," Cooper said. "Too often, people look at Black businesses and think only about barbershops and eateries."

Food businesses are well represented — think Brewers Cafe, Cookie Soul, Vegan Comforts Soul Food and 434th Street Catering — as well as The Tax Ladies, Jones Heating & Air, CTI Real Estate, Jarvis Publishing, Frye Business Solutions, Mutual of Omaha (LaQuandra Cabell), RBC Institute, House of Soul, The Prolific Peacock, Vinegar Hill Magazine, 101.3 JAMZ and Millionaire Development Group, to name a few.

Also on hand will be April's Cleaning Service, Keys to Life Logistics, Mahogany and Friends Book Series and Foundation, Dr. Goshay Novels & Curriculums, Heart and Soul Fitness with Nicole, Black Women Stitch, SnapTrap, Lovely Scent Candles, Crafts By Chrissy, PinKvaultcloset, Trusting Jesus Works, Blezzings Eyewear, Quality Gifts, The Pretty Hustle and Color Street.

Nonprofits also will be there, including Swords Into Plowshares, United Way of Greater Charlottesville, City of Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board, Charlottesville Minority Business Program and Love No Ego Foundation.

"When we started this right after August 12 [2017], we really wanted to highlight Black-owned businesses," Cooper said. "People were in that frame of mind to support Black businesses. People were in the frame of mind to support Black, period."

The panel discussions will dive into different aspects of business success.

At noon, "Marketing and Branding to Separate Yourself from the Pack" will feature Denise Ramsey, founder and listing sales agent of Denise Ramsey Real Estate; Cooper, creative director and founder of Lifeview Marketing & Visuals LLC; and James Burton, founder of Gig Strategic.

"Financing Your Business for Growth" begins at 1 p.m. Panelists include Amanda Litchfield, senior commercial executive at C&F Bank, and Jay Pun, restaurateur of Chimm/Thai Cuisine & Noodle House.

"Breaking into Emerging Industries" follows at 3 p.m. with panelists Revella Wagner, founder of Revella Consulting Group; Evay Harvey, founder of Harvey Buys Houses; and Alexander Respeto, co-founder of The Original Farmacy.

Sponsors pitch in to keep the Expo free to vendors and participants.

"I don't want them to have any overhead for this event," Cooper said of the local businesses. "It really means a lot to me. You provide a platform for people without charging them."

Seeing the festival grow in numbers of participants is rewarding to Cooper. Even more so is the growth he notices year to year in local businesses as they thrive and expand.

He pointed to Vegan Comforts Soul Food as an example. The purveyors of nut-free, soy-free vegan comfort foods sold out of all their delicacies at last year's event.

"I walk around and check on the vendors, and I can't help smiling," Cooper said.

Admission is free. For information, go to blackbusinessexpo.org.

