Lovers of all things gardening, décor and floral design met at Caspari on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville on Thursday evening for a "garden party" to get an early start on Charlottesville’s Historic Garden Week.

“Gardens in general are just very important to us because flowers are beautiful and they're full of color and they bring joy to people and I really hear exactly that is why we exist,” said Caspari manager Gaea Rich.

Rich says Caspari has been hosting the prelude to the Charlottesville area's Historic Garden Week for at least a decade.

The pièce de résistance of the evening was a collection of porcelain flowers crafted by Samuel Mazy, a ceramicist for over 20 years, who owns and operates a shop in the heart of the Carré Rive Gauche, on the Left Bank of the Seine, in Paris.

Caspari has its own French connection. The Caspari flagship store in Charlottesville is one of two in the entire world. While it began as a Christmas card manufacturer in Denmark, Caspari has evolved over the years into a supplier of luxury paper goods: napkins, stationery, gift wrap and more. It opened a boutique in Paris in 2001 and later its flagship in Charlottesville in 2005.

Tickets are on sale at VAGardenWeek.org for this year’s Historic Garden Week. Events include tours of Morven Farm, Tillman Garden and Greenhouse and the Pavilion Gardens at the University of Virginia. Garden Week runs from April 16 through 22.